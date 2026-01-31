Another frigid night ahead

Tonight and Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – With high pressure in control, tonight will be mainly clear and dry. But, it will very, very cold. Lows will fall into the single digits and 10s, however it feel colder than that because of the breezy conditions. Wind chills will feel below zero in the mountains (where we have Cold Weather Advisories in place), and in the single digits elsewhere. Please bundle up!

Monday will remain dry as well. We will all start the day with sunshine, but by late afternoon we will have more clouds around in the mountains. While still blustery at times, it will NOT be as cold and it will NOT be as windy.

Rest of the week’s forecast

Temperatures this week won’t be as cold as we have been lately. Now don’t get me wrong...it will not be warm. But it will feel...better. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s on Tuesday. Tuesday will see more clouds and by Tuesday evening/night, we will have another weather system to deal with. However, this one is small and weak. That said, it will bring some rain/snow showers into Wednesday. There will be better chances for snow showers west and rain showers east. Wednesday will be variably cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Behind that disturbance, we will turn colder on Thursday, only reaching the middle 30s. But Thursday is dry. A clipper-type system will impact us on Friday, once again bringing the chance for some rain/snow showers. But, like the previous one Tuesday night and Wednesday, this one also does not look like a big deal. Temperatures on Friday will top out near 40.

Never too early to look at next weekend, right?

Looking ahead into next weekend, we will be colder again. Temperatures on Saturday may not get out of the 20s in most areas, while Sunday will have highs in the 20s and 30s. But, both days as of now look dry under partly to mostly sunny skies.

If you snap any amazing snow or winter weather pics, don’t forget to Pin It and share with 10 News!