Warmer Today, Few Rain Showers Later

ROANOKE, Va. – As you are headed out the door today, be sure to bring the umbrella! While we will start off dry, later on, rain showers are expected with a few flurries mixed in!

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

Temperatures this morning are far from warm, but still better than what we were dealing with this time yesterday! Our 24-hour temperature change graphic shows we are anywhere from 16 to 20 degrees warmer than this time yesterday morning. We are finally on an upward trend!

Temperature Change (WSLS 2026)

Our overall setup today is a bit milder with moisture moving into the region. This will provide us with the chance for widespread rain showers with a bit of mixed precipitation possible in the overnight hours. This will be a very low-impact event with the majority of the precipitation falling as rain.

Overall Setup (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast for the next couple of hours shows the rain beginning around 5-7 PM tonight and overspreading the region by 8 PM. The Highlands Zone could see this rain transitioning to snowfall into the overnight hours. This may accumulate to a dusting, with most of our area just seeing rainfall. Any accumulations snowfall will be along the western slopes of the mountains of West Virginia, where we could see 1-3 inches of snow.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

After this system passes through and exits late Wednesday afternoon, we dry out overnight and into Thursday with our next best chance of mixed precip arriving on Friday.