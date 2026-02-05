Flurries End This Morning & Resume Tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Radar scans as of 5:07 AM show a few flurries across Southside and the New River Valley. These are very low impact and will only stand to add to the dusting of snow we received overnight.

Radar Current as of 5:07AM (WSLS 2026)

As you are headed out the door, be sure to plan in a little extra time to brush the snow off your car. Your Thursday will be variably cloudy with high temperatures just a few degrees below average for this time of year.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

Snow showers will end this morning, and we will stay dry for the rest of the afternoon and evening. However, everything changes tomorrow with a cold front on the way accompanying a low-pressure system.

Flurries will begin Friday afternoon, and the majority of our viewing area will pick up a dusting to three-quarters of an inch of snow. This is a quick-moving system that will usher in arctic air and high winds gusting up to 45 MPH late Friday into Saturday.