Bitter cold weekend ahead, warmer weather to follow

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s going to be a messy Friday within the area.

3 pm today

Snow showers will be on and off throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday, with accumulating snow limited to the western slopes. Everywhere east of the Blue Ridge will likely only see a dusting of snow, as temperatures will simply be too warm to result in any significant snowfall.

today

For those of you fed up with the cold, I have good news and bad news.

Let’s give you the bad news first. It is going to be brutally cold this weekend. We’ll have highs max out in the 20s for Saturday and low 30s for Sunday. Combined with wind gusts maxing out at around 50 MPH, it’ll feel like it’s in the negatives through most of the area.

saturday morning

The good news is we’ll warm up significantly next week. Temperatures get into the 50s (not a typo!) by the middle of next week, giving us a nice thaw to our area.

A few isolated showers could arrive Wednesday, but nothing widespread is expected.