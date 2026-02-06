Windy and frigid to start the weekend

What to expect this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – High wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect through 7p Saturday. Sustained winds later tonight will range between 15-30 mph, with gusts between 35-55 mph possible. The wind will be strongest in the mountains, but everyone will feel it!

In addition, extreme cold warnings and cold weather advisories are in effect from 1a Saturday through 7a Sunday. Wind chills will again feel below zero in the mountains and will feel like the single digits farther east both tonight and tomorrow night.

The wind and cold will combine to make this weekend feel brutally cold. Please take good care of yourself...make sure to bundle up. Bring your pets inside and keep an eye on the elderly.

All that being said, Saturday will be mainly sunny. It will be windy and very cold with highs in the middle 20s...again made to feel colder by the strong wind. Sunday will see more clouds. While most of us will be dry, a few snow showers will be possible. Temperatures will reach the lower 30s.

Looking ahead to warmer week

Temperatures will warm up next week! We will reach the lower 40s on Monday, but will climb into the middle 50s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Behind a cold front, temperatures will drop again into the 40s later in the week.

We will start the next work week off dry under a mix of sun and clouds. However, a better chance for some rain will move in on Wednesday. That cold front will leave us Wednesday night allowing for us to again be dry as we close out the work week under partly sunny skies.





If you capture any snow scenes or wind impacts, Pin It and share your photos with us at WSLS.com/pinit!