Snow icon
34º
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Weather Authority Alert Day Issued for Saturday, February 7

Dangerously cold temperatures appear likely to arrive tomorrow morning

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority Alert Day Winter Graphic (WSLS)

Before we get to those warmer temperatures next week, we have to get through some bitterly cold temperatures tomorrow.

Wind Chill for Saturday

It is going to be brutally cold this weekend. We’ll have highs max out in the 20s for Saturday and low 30s for Sunday. Combined with powerful wind gusts, it’ll feel like it’s in the negatives through most of the area.

Tomorrow

Winds could end up gusting as high as 50-60 MPH Saturday morning. This could easily knock down some tree branches that are still covered in snow and ice.

Bitter

Several wind alerts are in effect to account for these gusty winds, with a good chance we see some cold weather alerts issued as well.

In effect for Saturday

