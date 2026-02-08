Cold tonight, chilly tomorrow, MUCH warmer on Tuesday!

ROANOKE, Va. –

Tonight and next week

Fair skies are on tap tonight but it will be another cold night with lows in the teens once again.

We won’t be as cold on Monday. Temperatures will reach the lower 40s. We will start the day with sunshine but a few more clouds will roll in later on. And Tuesday will be dry too under a mix of sun and clouds. Our next chance for rain will lie Tuesday night into early Wednesday. And the best chance to get a little wet will lie in the mountains. Otherwise Wednesday will see increasing sunshine. It will remain on the warm side with highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Thursday will be dry under partly sunny skies. However, temperatures will fall into the 40s on both Thursday and Friday. And Friday will see a better chance for precipitation once again. Right now, it looks to be mainly rain on Friday and the precipitation looks to be pretty light at this point.

Looking ahead to next weekend

Lots of uncertainty in the weekend forecast. As of now, it looks like some mainly light precipitation could be headed our way. How much? What kind? And when is the best chance for this precipitation? All these questions will be answered as the time draws nearer. But as of now, the timing looks to be late Saturday into Sunday afternoon. And it could be the type of thing where we have rain during the daylight hours but at night we have snow and/or a mixed bag of precipitation. High temperatures right now look to be in the upper 30s. But there are lots of details to be ironed out as the weekend gets more into view so please stay tuned. One thing looks pretty certain: this colder air we feel next weekend should be rather short-lived...i.e. warmer weather should move in soon after next weekend once again.

