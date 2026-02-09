A Nearly 20 Degree Warm Up Comes Tomorrow!

ROANOKE, Va. – We started this morning off rather chilly and will continue to see those below average temperatures throughout the rest of the day.

As the kids are getting off of the buses, the temperatures will be at their highest. They will slowly cool down into the 30s this evening.

forecast

Across the board, the high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. That said, a change comes tomorrow that will hopefully clear some of this ice.

today

Our temperature setup today features air from the northwest, giving us warmer, albeit cold temperatures.

Tomorrow, on the other hand, features a big change with an upper-air pattern out of the southwest. This will result in a switch in below average temperatures to above average.

tomorrow

Everywhere will see temperatures at least in the 50s tomorrow, with a lot of areas actually getting into the 60s. This should help melt the snow pack majorly.

tomorrow

Wednesday we will start our slow return back to below average temperatures. Luckily, these temperatures will not be as drastic as the ones we have been seeing.

As we turn to look at Friday, some rain odds come into play. these will likely be scattered showers that last on and off throughout a majority of the weekend. A couple flurries are possible from this, but is likely to fall mostly as rain.