Isolated showers tonight followed by a cool-down

Tonight through the rest of the work week

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds will increase tonight with a few showers possible later tonight. The best chance to see these rain showers will be in the mountains from the late evening hours on. It will be a pretty mild night with lows in the upper 30s and low-to-mid 40s.

Wednesday may start with some lingering clouds and may be even a rogue leftover shower or two. But it won’t take long for the skies to turn mostly sunny. While temperatures will still a little above normal, we won’t be as warm today...reaching the lower 50s.

Both Thursday and Friday look dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. However, we will be cooler with highs falling into the 40s.

Rain chances increase heading into the weekend

More clouds are in the forecast on Valentine’s Day (Saturday), but it looks to be for the most part dry. That changes as we go into later Saturday night. Scattered showers will move in from around midnight on. And Sunday looks pretty wet. That said, it looks wetter south and not as wet north at this point. So rain will be likely in the NRV and Southside while the Highlands may just see some hit-or-miss showers. Temperatures will briefly warm up on Sunday, climbing into the low-to-mid 50s. Sunday will be colder with highs in the lower 40s. Again, most of what we see will be a plain, cold rain on Sunday, but areas north of I-64 may have a wintry mix to contend with for a brief amount of time.

Looking into next week

Monday might see a stray leftover shower early in the day, otherwise we’ll start the next work week with increasing sunshine. And with high pressure in control, Tuesday will be mainly sunny. Temperatures also look to again rebound. We will top out in the middle 50s on Monday, climbing into the upper 50s on Tuesday.

