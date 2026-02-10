Finally, A Warm Day!!

ROANOKE, Va. – If you stepped outside early this morning, you probably noticed the classic February chill. But keep the heavy coat handy only for the morning—by afternoon, Southwest and Central Virginia will be feeling anything but wintry. We’re experiencing a remarkable jump in temperatures, with highs expected to reach the low 60s!

Temperatures Current as of 10:50AM (WSLS 2026)

Even just in the past 24 hours, we have seen as high a jump as 21 degrees! This warmer trend is sticking around for at least the next two days.

Temperature Change as of 10:55AM (WSLS 2026)

Showers will begin very late tonight, around 11 PM and end very early Wednesday morning, just before sunrise. The coverage will be sparse at best, with the Highlands, NRV, and Roanoke Valley seeing the most precipitation.

Overall Setup (WSLS 2026)

After this brief warm spell, temperatures are forecast to trend downward. While highs will linger in the 50s and 60s through the end of the work week, the latter half of the week and the lead-up to Valentine’s Day will see cooler conditions, with the next best chance of rain arriving Sunday.