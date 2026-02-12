Another Bright & Breezy Day Today

ROANOKE, Va. – We are starting off with much cooler temperatures today, only in the 20s and 30s this morning, but we do at least have a lot of sunshine and blue sky!

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

As you step out the door, we will feel a bit colder than our actual air temperatures thanks to wind gusts up to 40 MPH. Hold onto your hats and be sure to grab the big coat!

Wind Gusts Current as of 9AM (WSLS 2026)

Overall, it will be another breezy and sunny day as highs reach into the mid 40s. We are just a couple of degrees below average for this time of year. Enjoy the sunshine!

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)