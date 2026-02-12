Dry tonight, scattered showers and storms form Wednesday

Our next cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Fair skies are on tap tonight and it will be a bit milder with lows falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday will start dry with some sun. However, as we head into the afternoon, more clouds will arrive. And as a cold front gets closer to us and eventually crosses the area, we will have a better chance for scattered showers and/or storms. Not everyone will get wet, but those that do, could see some heavier rain. The best chance for these hit-or-miss t-showers will lie between 2p-9p. And a couple of storms could pack a punch, so please keep your eye to the sky. Temperatures will reach the middle 70s.

Later tomorrow night we will clear things out.

Late week into the weekend

Both Thursday and Friday will be dry under partly to mostly sunny skies as high pressure once again builds in. But behind that cold front we will turn cooler. Temperatures will only top out in the middle 60s on Thursday, but Friday won’t be as cool. We’ll end the work week with temperatures in the middle 70s.

The weekend will really start to warm up. Highs on Saturday will climb into the middle 80s...but on Sunday we could hit 90 degrees! Both weekend days will be partly sunny. And both weekend days will begin dry, but as the clouds bubble up in the afternoon, a few storms may form. Right now, the best chance to see these isolated t-showers lies in the mountains (areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway).

What’s next?

Early next will be continued VERY warm, arguably hot. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s on both Monday and Tuesday. And while rogue t-showers cannot be ruled out during the heating of the day, most of us will be dry under some hazy sunshine. There are indications we may cool down just a bit later next week. But the overall trend is for us to be pretty warm into the latter part of the month.

Got a photo of the changing weather? Share your pictures at WSLS.com/pinit/ — and let the Weather Authority team know how things look in your neighborhood!