Seasonal Temperatures Return Today, Rain Later This Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Your bus stop forecast isn’t too bad this morning! Southwest Virginia temperatures are very seasonal with a lot of sunshine throughout the day today! Overall, we are looking forward to a beautiful Friday.

School Bus Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Temperatures this morning are still very average, but we will warm up quickly throughout the day, hitting 40 degrees around 11 AM.

Temperatures Current as of 6:30AM (WSLS 2026)

We are around 2 degrees below average today, but areas to our north are a bit further below average. What is west always comes east, so that means we will enjoy the warm air this time next week!

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

High pressure is in control both today and tomorrow, but another weathermaker is on its way. Widespread showers will begin early Sunday morning and last all day. It will be a washout, but at least Valentine’s Day will be nice!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

After our half-and-half weekend, we warm up quickly next week. Have a great Valentine’s weekend!