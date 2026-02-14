A Very Pleasant Valentine’s Day is Here!

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Valentine’s Day! If you don’t already have plans, I recommend making some for the weather is going to be beautiful today!

It will be a great night on the town for you to take your special someone to dinner. Temperatures will stay in the 50s into the nighttime hours before cooling off into the upper 30s this evening.

Across the region, above average temperatures will be in place. Highs will be in the 50s across the board, and Southside has the potential to see the low 60s today.

Make the most of these beautiful conditions, for a change comes tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be a great day for the homebodies. Widespread rain will start early tomorrow morning and last throughout a majority of the day. This rain can get heavy at times, so make sure you plan accordingly if you need to leave the house tomorrow!

As the sun starts to set, this rain will wrap up and leave behind overcast skies into Monday morning.

Clouds will clear out early in the day Monday making for a sunny President’s Day. Once we get into Tuesday, temperatures will stay in the 6Os throughout the rest of the week with our low temperatures only cooling off into the mid to upper 40s.

There is potential for more rain this weekend, but models are still in disagreement. As of now, it is looking like a repeat of what we will see tomorrow. With that, stay tuned with your Local Weather Authority for all things weather!