Record warmth is possible by mid-week

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – We had isolated showers around on Monday...but any needed rain we got will disappear this evening. Skies will clear out a bit tonight with patchy fog possible. Otherwise tonight will be warm with lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will see more sunshine, although a stray shower/storm or two will still be possible. But many more of us will stay dry than get wet. It will be hotter too with highs in the upper 80s. We will flirt with record highs tomorrow, but a better chance to break records happens on Wednesday.

Rest of the week

Wednesday will be HOT with record heat a good bet. We are forecasting highs in the 80s and 90s (like low-to-mid 90s east of the Parkway). If this comes to fruition, the old records will be shattered by 2-5 degrees! And it will be a dry Hump Day under mainly sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday look very warm too with highs close to 90 degrees. Thursday looks dry during the day; however, a few showers will be possible Thursday night. Most, if not all, the rain we get should be gone by daybreak on Friday. Both Thursday and Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday may see more sun early and more clouds later, while Friday may see more clouds in the morning and more sun by afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend

Saturday will be continued hot with highs in the lower 90s. However, a cold front will swing through later Saturday night into Sunday finally cooling us down a bit. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s on Sunday.

Saturday will be dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. However, a slightly better chance for pop-up showers and/or storms are in the forecast for Sunday.

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