A Sopping Sunday Has Begun

ROANOKE, Va. – As a low pressure system travels across the south, we see loads of moisture get pumped into our region resulting in widespread showers.

This rain started early this morning and is slowly getting heavier as we get later into the morning.

sun 7am

The rain will start to wind down later this evening and should be out of the region around 10 pm tonight.

Following the rain, we will see overcast skies that will last through the night.

sun 8 pm

Though many may see the rain as a bummer, it will be very beneficial for our area. We are still seeing very dry conditions across the entire region with the eastern portions seeing the most severe.

With this rain potentially bringing up to an inch of precipitation, this system should help relieve some of the drought.

today

Paired with the rain, temperatures will remain relatively chilly with the highest temperatures being in the mid-to-upper 40s.

These temperatures are just slightly below average and tomorrow we will flip-flop to see above average warmth.

today

President’s Day will be sunny and warm with the high being in the upper 50s to low 60s. After that temperatures will plateau in the 60s for a few days.

Rain odds start to come into play late Wednesday evening and will last on and off through Thursday. Friday, a cold front will push through and create more widespread rain that will drop temperatures and last into Saturday.