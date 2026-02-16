Warm Weather Returns For The Week!

ROANOKE, Va. –

The big story is the trend toward warmth. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 50s—Roanoke is forecast to hit 58 degrees by 3 p.m., which is around 7 degrees above average for this time of year.

This mild stretch isn’t just a one-day treat. A ridge of high pressure is settling in over the region, pushing temperatures above typical February numbers through at least early March.

As you are headed out the door this morning, you may notice a bit of fog, but this will quickly burn off around 10-11 AM. Be sure to plan in a bit of extra time into the morning commute due to the decreased visibility.

The dry streak is expected to hold through Wednesday. After that, daily rain showers are likely from Thursday through Sunday as the next weather system moves in.