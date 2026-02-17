Early spring feel continues Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Your out-the-door forecast looks incredible on Tuesday morning! Highs will eventually reach into the mid 60s with dry conditions and variable cloud cover throughout the day.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

We are in good company for these above-average conditions! From Southwest Virginia to the Plains, we are seeing a ridge of warmer-than-average temperatures take over!

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

A recap of our February temperatures shows we have paid our dues with the colder weather to start off this month! On Monday, we were also above average for this time of year, with the pattern continuing for the rest of the week.

Feb Highs (WSLS 2026)

Although we are holding steady with our temperatures, we have a couple of back-to-back weather-makers that will bring an active pattern to the latter half of our week. The first cold front will pass through on Wednesday afternoon and bring the chance of showers late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

We are keeping the spring-like warmth around for this entire week, but we will have a brief cold snap return for the start of next week. Have a great day!