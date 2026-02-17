VERY warm this weekend, but BIG changes are ahead for Monday!

This weekend’s weather

ROANOKE, Va. – We are dry tonight but there will some cloud cover around. And it will be cool with lows near 40. However, we warm up BIG-TIME on Saturday! Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. And although some fog will be around early in the day, along with leftover clouds, it won’t take too long for us to become mainly sunny. So, by late morning or lunch-time, blue skies will dominate the rest of your Saturday! Sunday will see a little more cloud cover than Saturday. While I cannot rule out a stray shower on Sunday, most of us will be dry. And we will close out the weekend with highs in the middle 60s. So we will be warm all weekend long! Enjoy it!

BIG changes for early next week

Temperatures will plummet early next week. Temperatures will fail to get out of the 30s on Monday. And we will have some wintry weather to contend with too, especially in the mountains. Sleet and freezing rain will be possible at times from Monday through Tuesday morning especially in the NRV and Highlands. Farther east, it should just mainly be a cold rain, although even farther east you may briefly have a wintry mix. Any wintry mix leftover by later Tuesday morning should change over to plain rain everywhere because temperatures on Tuesday should reach the 40s. But there could be some slick roads, especially in the higher elevations, by late Monday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be mainly cloudy.

Rest of the week’s WARM outlook

Beyond Tuesday, temperatures again skyrocket. We’ll climb into the lower 60s on Wednesday...eventually topping out in the middle 70s a week from today! So, that cold snap early next week will not last long at all. A few showers (or storms) may accompany this warm-up from Wednesday through Friday.

So, we’ll go from spring this weekend, to winter early next week, back to spring later next week. Get ready for a ride on the temperature roller coaster!

