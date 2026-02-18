Gloomy Today, Half & Half Day For Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Today we will see pretty gloomy weather all day today. Rain showers are in the mix off and on through the early afternoon, with significant cloudcover all day today.

Radar Current as of 9:41AM (WSLS 2026)

As of 9 AM, we are still seeing some visibility issues for portions of our viewing area. Fog is still trying to burn off in parts of the Roanoke and New River Valleys. Be sure to take your time on the roads today!

Visibility 9AM (WSLS 2026)

While the rain we are getting right now is not a drought buster, anything helps! We are still in a moderate or severe drought status for the majority of Southwest Virginia.

Drought Monitor (WSLS 2026)

Today we will be mild and rainy with highs reaching into the 50s and 60s. We will see very little temperature variation during the day, thanks to a solid blanket of cloud cover all of last night.

Zone by Zone Highs Today (WSLS 2026)

After the rain moves through today, we will pick back up with a few showers on Friday morning. Friday’s rain will exit by the afternoon and lead to a lot of sunshine and warmth for the second half of the day. Friday afternoon and evening is most definitely the best time for any outdoor plans over the next 4 days.