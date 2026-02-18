Rainy morning leads to clear afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – We are starting off with heavy rain this morning, now moving across our viewing area. This will bring some visibility issues to an already foggy area. The good news is that once this line of heavy showers passes through, it will help clear the fog out, and we will see rapid clearing and gusty conditions to follow behind this front.

Radar Current as of 6:49AM (WSLS 2026)

After this morning’s front, we will have rapid clearing and gusty winds. Wind speeds could reach up to 30 MPH. Hold onto your hats later today!

Headlines (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast does show another line of showers possible early Saturday morning, which will mainly affect the NRV, Lynchburg, and Southside Zones.

This will be a quick-moving line of showers, with the rain out of our hair by Saturday at noon.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

The second half of today, however, will feature a quick warm-up and totally dry weather! Highs in Southside will even break 70 degrees! Have a great weekend!

Highs Today (WSLS 2026)