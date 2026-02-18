Rain returns Wednesday, showers expected by afternoon commute

ROANOKE, Va. – Your Out The Door forecast Wednesday morning doesn’t warrant an umbrella, but it will soon in the afternoon!

We are starting off our day with variable cloudcover, followed by afternoon showers.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

Our window for the rain to begin is from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, so be sure to account for a few scattered showers during the evening commute! Otherwise, it is a beautiful day with warm temperatures.

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)

Even though we do have a dip in our temperatures expected for the start of next workweek, we will rebound quickly for the end of February and beginning of March! We have been upgraded by the Climate Prediction Center to significantly above average temperatures during this time period. Certainly an early spring feel to look forward to.

CPC Outlook (WSLS 2026)

Our highs will still have that spring feel on Wednesday, reaching into the 60s once again. While it isn’t the best day for outdoor plans, at least we have the warm weather!

Highs Today (WSLS 2026)