Spotty Showers Ahead of Sunday Precipitation

ROANOKE, Va. – Today a couple isolated showers are possible, but we will remain mostly dry under overcast skies.

Over the next couple hours, those pop-up showers are possible but for the most part will remain mostly cloudy.

That said, I would recommend a rain jacket if you are getting ready to head out the door in case you get caught in a stray shower!

High temeratures are a bit chillier than what we saw yesterday, but still warm for this time of year. Across the region, areas will see temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Though we have been seeing warmer conditions the past couple days, we will resume our more February-like weather tomorrow.

Rain will enter the area yet again overnight tonight with some areas seeing some brief mixed precipitation. North of the I-81 corridor has the potential to see some snow showers throughout the day tomorrow, with the majority of that being closer to the Virginia/West Virginia border.

Showers will begin to wrap up later tomorrow evening, with some of the snow lasting early into Monday morning.

Temperatures will drop drastically as we head into tomorrow where we will see highs in the 40s. This will be the case for the first portion of the work week but will warm up into the 50s mid-week.

Our next chance for soaking rain comes next Thursday, with the potential to see those showers start as early as Wednesday evening and could last into Friday.