Windy Monday on Deck!

A Nor’Easter has brought many blizzard warnings and heavy snowfall to New England and much of the Northeast. Here locally, we are seeing the effects of the moisture wrapping around the center of low pressure here in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Radar Current as of 5:34AM (WSLS 2026)

Looking at our local radar scans, we do have flurries now in the New River and Roanoke Valleys. These are very low impact and at most areas that are not included in either of the purple or pink weather alerts would see a dusting.

Areas in the pink are included in a Winter Storm Warning and could see 5-8″ of snowfall accumulation, counties in the purple are in a winter weather advisory status and could pick up 1-2.″ All of our winter weather alerts expire by 1 AM tomorrow.

Radar Current as of 5:34AM (WSLS 2026)

Along with a few flurries this morning, we are also experiencing high winds gusting up to 50 MPH throughout our morning and afternoon hours.

If today is trash day, you may need to check the neighbor’s yard for the can after winds this high!

Wind Meter (WSLS 2026)

Wind Gusts Current as of 5:35AM (WSLS 2026)

These high winds will also bring those flurries across the mountains from the Highlands Zone this afternoon. Highlands will see the most accumulating snowfall, with the NRV and Roanoke Valley seeing a few flurries carried over from the mountaintop.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

After the flurries move out tonight, our next big weather maker will arrive on Thursday with widespread rainfall!