A Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

This morning, our temperatures have stayed fairly mild due to overnight cloud cover and a bit of fog this morning. You’ll want to have a bit of extra time for the morning commute as the fog is most dense in the NRV and Roanoke Valleys. Fog will lift around 8-9 AM.

Fog Current as of 6:30AM (WSLS 2026)

As you are headed out the door, you’ll need the jacket that you may have set aside yesterday morning! Temperatures will eventually rise into the 40s by 8 AM.

Out The Door Forecast (WSLS 2026)

The setup today will bring us much more settled weather! Our upper-level track has shifted south, and with it, the moisture is now in the southeast. This means we will stay clear and dry throughout the day today!

Setup (WSLS 2026)

We stay dry through the weekend with a Spring-like feel on deck for Saturday! Our high temperatures will rise into the upper 60s with clear and sunny skies! The mild weather sticks around for the weekend, but a cold front passes through on Sunday, bringing cold weather back into the picture on Monday.

Spring-Like Saturday (WSLS 2026)

Even with a beautiful weekend, we have the chance for a wintry mix both Monday and Tuesday next week in the wake of a cold front, but we rebound quickly next Wednesday and Thursday.