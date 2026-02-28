Temperatures go well above average for the day

This morning we saw loads of fog and will continue to see it last through the early portion of today. It will start to clear up as we approach sunrise.

Once the fog leaves the area, sunshine will be in the forecast for the remainder of the day. It will be a beautiful day to get outside, so try to make the most of it!

Highs across the board will be in the mid to upper 60s for the day, meaning we are seeing temperatures that are between 11 and 15 degrees above average.

We are not the only ones seeing above average temperatures. In fact, a majority of the United States will see much warmer temperatures than expected for this time of year.

As we look ahead into tomorrow, our temperature setup will be very similar to today’s. However, colder air from the north will shift a bit southward leading to a small drop our temperatures.

Getting through the weekend will be a breeze with warm temperatures in the 60s. Once we get into the early portion of the week, temperatures will drop drastically and we will see more moisture enter the area.

Monday we are expecting to see some mixed precipitation, mainly in the afternoon hours. These will stick around into Tuesday and slowly dry up going into Tuesday evening.

Even though there is a possibility of winter weather, we are anticipating only minor effects due to this weekend’s warm weather.

The latter portion of the work week will see-saw back to temperatures in the 60s and could even get into the 70s late in the week!