Warm today with a big drop tomorrow

Today will essentially be a repeat of yesterday, though a bit cooler with an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will heat up very quickly post sunrise, but will also drop very quickly this evening.

All over the region we will see above average temperatures. While Blacksburg will see the colder end of the high temperatures, Danville will have temperatures reaching the 70s.

Though we will have lovely weather today, quite the change comes tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s and we will see a load of moisture enter the area. Due to this, mixed precipitation we be decently widespread starting in the afternoon and last into mid-day Tuesday.

Despite the anticipated freezing rain and some snow, the temperatures we experienced yesterday and will see today will lead to only minor impacts from this system.

That said, expect roads to be slick late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

Once we get through the frigid day Monday and dreary morning Tuesday, temperatures will jump back up; we will be seeing the 70s by the end of the week!

Starting Wednesday, we could see some scattered showers for the remainder of the week, but should see some peaks of sunshine throughout the day.