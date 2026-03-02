Dreary Start on Monday, Beautiful End on Friday!

Well, friends, today is for sure one of those days when you want to crawl right back in bed when the alarm goes off! Not only do we have lots of cloud cover, but a few showers and even a wintry mix are possible for this afternoon and evening.

Current radar scans are showing moisture starting to work its way across the state line. Eventually, this afternoon we have the chance, especially at higher elevations, to see a wintry mix and even a few snowflakes.

Radar as of 8:03A (WSLS 2026)

Winter weather alerts have gone into effect for the region and will expire at 9 AM tomorrow morning.

Winter Weather Alerts (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows that this will be mostly a rain event with pockets of mixed precipitation for the NRV and Lynchburg Zones. Southside will see mostly rain, with Roanoke and the Highlands turning to mixed precipitation later tonight.

Don’t forget the umbrella for the day, and be sure to plan in a little extra time for the evening commute tonight.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

After this messy weather exits Tuesday afternoon, we dry out for the latter part of the day and all day Wednesday and Thursday before another active pattern arrives late this week. A few rumbles of thunder are possible on Saturday! We are flip flopping betweein Winter and Spring this week!