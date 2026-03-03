Potential Record Heat This Week?

Your out the door forecast today shows that we are still dealing with temperatures in the 30s and a few remaining showers. You’ll also need the umbrella later on this afternoon.

We do have a summer-like forecast in the future, however! Looking towards the second half of the workweek and into the weekend, we may have the chance to tie a few records for high temperatures!

Out the door (WSLS 2026)

Currently, showers are remaining in Southside, but these will quickly exit within the next couple of hours. We have a little break in the precipitation before showers resume this afternoon.

Radar as of 8:37AM (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows our second round of showers back in the picture around 2-4 PM. You may want to bring an umbrella for the evening commute!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

An active pattern sets in for the second part of the week with a warm front stalling showers to our north. We have the chance for very isolated showers in the picture daily through Friday. Temperatures will be on the rise, reaching into the 70s and 80s! This could tie a Roanoke record on Friday! Saturday through Monday, we have the chance daily to hear a few rumbles of thunder. Have a great day!