Warm weather continues!!

As you are headed out the door Wednesday morning, it is for sure a layering type of day! We are still sitting in the 40s, but will later quickly warm up into the 70s! It is going to be a beautiful day to get outside!

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

We will switch things up a bit these next few days with rain back in the mix and even the chance for a few rumbles of thunder! While precip is more isolated Wednesday, the better chance for widely scattered showers arrives both days this weekend.

Rain Chances (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows a few isolated showers possible in the northern portions of the Roanoke Valley and the Highlands Zones, though the rest of us are looking to stay dry with variable cloud cover throughout the day.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Saturday brings the first chance that we have had in a very long time to actually hear a few rumbles of thunder! These storms will be widely scattered Saturday afternoon and evening.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Although we are in no risk of severe weather this weekend as of now, we are turning the page into storm season for much of the country. An enhanced risk is on deck for strong to severe storms for parts of the Plains and Midwest on Friday.

This is just a sign that storm season is not that far away for us here in Southwest Virginia.

Severe Risk (WSLS 2026)

Along with the storms, we also have the chance to tie or break a high temperature record here in Roanoke! Our record of 80 degrees was set back in 1945 and 1956, which we will likely break.

Records (WSLS 2026)

Our 7-Day certainly looks more like a summertime forecast with highs this week in the 70s and 80s! Enjoy the unusually warm weather!