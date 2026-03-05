Spring-like temps and storms on the way!

Thursday’s out the door forecast looks so nice! If anything, as you are headed out Thursday morning, you just need a light jacket! A few clouds are also in the mix, but most of us will stay dry. A few showers are possible in the mountains, however.

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

Temperatures Thursday morning are a great indicator of the mild weather we can expect Thursday afternoon! We have already risen into the 40s and 50s Thursday morning and will quickly catapult into the 70s around lunchtime.

Temperatures as of 6:37A (WSLS 2026)

We are in good company for the abnormal warmth! Stretching all the way from us here in Southwest Virginia to portions of Texas, we are anywhere from 20 to 25 degrees above where we should be for this time of year.

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

Along with the above normal temperatures, moisture, and a few fronts, we will have a few thunderstorms to contend with. Thursday afternoon, the storm system heads to our north, and a few areas of the Highlands Zone could pick up a quick shower, but the rest of us will stay dry.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

However, this changes on Friday and Saturday. The areas that see the most sunshine during the day will have the greatest chance of hearing a rumble or two of thunder.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

On Saturday, a few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, with a few storms bringing damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning, so we will be watching the forecast closely for the next couple of days.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Even though we have to deal with a few thunderstorms, at least the temperatures will feel nice and summer-like! We stay in the 70s and 80s for the next week with daily showers and storms Saturday through Tuesday. Enjoy the nice weather!