Hot Temps and a Few Weekend Storms!

The bus stop forecast this mornig is looking very mild. Temperatures are staying in the 50s with Highlands Zone fog lifting mid-morning. morning

Bus Stop Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Over the next couple of days, we are seeing the Spring/Summer-like temperatures, but with these warmer-than-average temperatures, we have the chance of a few thunderstorms back in the forecast. Rain will be isolated today and more widely scattered this weekend.

Rain Chances (WSLS 2026)

The overall setup today shows that we have the chance of severe storms once again out towards the plains, with a few tornadoes possible. Here, closer to home, we will only have to deal with a few garden-variety storms!

Friday Setup (WSLS 2026)

Today and this weekend will not be a washout, but it will still be good to keep the umbrella handy! This is going to be a hit-or-miss shower and thunderstorm weekend.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

This pattern lasts a bit longer with the heat and humidity on the rise! Saturday’s storms will bring the chance for damaging wind gusts due to a cold front that will pack a bit more of a punch than just the convective-induced storms during the heat of the day today. Stay weather aware this weekend!