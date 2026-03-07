Isolated thunderstorms and showers to come!

A cold front will pass through the region later today. When paired with the Gulf’s moisture, this setup aids in thunderstorm development.

Though we will see some storms pass through the area, it looks like the more severe ones will be to the northwest of us.

today

Storms will start this afternoon and peak right before dinner time. Periods of heavy rain are anticipated around then and will last through the evening.

sat 4p

Later this evening, more rounds of heavy rain will become more widespread, particularly in Southside. Prior to this, the Highlands and parts of the NRV will see some widespread rain as well.

sat 11p

Along with the storms and showers, we will be seeing some gusty winds this afternoon.

The strongest of winds will be right behind the cold front passage and start to taper off as we go into this evening.

today

Highs today will not be as warm as yesterday’s record breaking temperatures, but still well above average conditions will be present.

vs avg

Rounds of rain and afternoon thunderstorms will be the theme for a majority of this week. Warmer than normal temperatures will last for the next couple days, then return to more of a normal by the end of the week.