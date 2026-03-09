Dry For Now, With Mid-Week Changes On The Way

Your out-the-door forecast this morning is beautiful! We start off with mild temperatures thanks to overnight clouds, but not to worry, any remaining cloud cover burns off by lunchtime, making way for lots of sunshine!

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

This afternoon, we will hit our high temperature of 74 degrees, with the second half of the day bringing plenty of clear and mild weather. Even overnight, we stay mild and unseasonably warm.

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)

The next couple of days are settled and warm, but changes are on deck starting Wednesday. Our next cold front arrives and brings the chance for a few rumblers passing through ahead of the front, with a significant temperature drop and stray shower activity on Thursday.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

For now we’ll put our blinders on and enjoy the sunshine and clear weather! With these above average temperatures, it is a fantastic day to get outside! Enjoy the beautiful weather!

Highs (WSLS 2026)