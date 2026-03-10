Few Showers Today, Storms Tomorrow

Rain showers this morning are staying further to our south, but we will get our chance at precipitation later on in the afternoon.

Radar Current as of 7:56A (WSLS 2026)

Along with the chance of a few showers, wind gusts will top out around 15 MPH this afternoon. It really will be a lovely day, barring a few quick showers!

Wind Speed (WSLS 2026)

Our 10 to 10 forecast shows our highs back into the 80s, with the chance of a few showers and rumbles of thunder around 2-4 PM.

Any shower and storm coverage will be very isolated today; some will see a quick burst of rain, while others will stay totally dry today.

10 to 10 (WSLS 2026)

Tomorrow, a few of those showers and storms could be on the stronger side, with damaging wind gusts and small hail both possible, so be sure to stay weather aware! These storms will likely fire off in the afternoon, a little after 1 PM.

Wednesday Setup (WSLS 2026)

Enjoy the 80-degree days while we have them! A brief tumble into the 50s is on deck for Thursday before we rebound this weekend!