A Beautiful Day!

Your out-the-door forecast this morning is much better than yesterday! We are about 10 degrees above where we sat yesterday, with just a few clouds passing through the region.

It will be a great day for any outdoor plans!

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

The ridge out to our west is now headed further into our neck of the woods. While we don’t have the chance to see any record-breaking temperatures, we will be significantly above average today!

Temperature Setup (WSLS 2026)

The warm weather lasts until the weekend. A cold front arrives to bring showers on Friday, with the cold air moving in Friday night and Saturday morning. This means we will likely hit our Friday high temperature a little before lunchtime and cool down during the afternoon and evening. Be sure to pack the umbrella for the Friday evening commute.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

After a brief dip in temperatures for the weekend, we rebound into the 70s and 80s for the start of next work week with beautiful weather! Have a great day!