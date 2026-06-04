A summerlike pattern will soon return!

Warm, dry stretch takes hold through Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Summerlike weather will be making a strong appearance across Southwest and Central Virginia. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s beginning on Friday and lasting into the weekend! Slowly but surely some humidity will return to the area too.

If you’re thinking about heading to the pool soon, this is the kind of weather you’ll want to take advantage of. Both Friday and Saturday will be dry under mainly sunny skies. The UV index will be high so make sure to bring your sunscreen with you if planning on spending some time outside.

Some storms make a return late Sunday

The warming trend and mostly sunny skies are not expected to last the entire weekend. A change in the weather is forecast for Sunday, when pop-up showers and thunderstorms move in later in the day as clouds thicken a bit. The morning hours will be dry on Sunday but keep your eye to the sky after lunchtime. Not everyone will get wet but those that do could have gully-washers moving overhead.

Looking ahead to next week

The chance for hit-or-miss t-showers will linger into Monday before drier weather enters for the middle part of the next work week.

After a pretty hot weekend, temperatures will drop a bit early next week. We’ll top out in the middle 80s on Monday, falling into the lower 80s briefly on Tuesday. All indications are we will again turn hotter by late next week.

As always, the Weather Authority team at WSLS.com will provide updates as new data comes in. Have a photo of the beautiful weather or those rolling storms? Don’t forget you can share your snaps and Pin It at wsls.com/pinit!