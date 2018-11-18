Barrow, Alaska loses daylight for the next 65 days

BARROW, AK - If you think our current loss of daylight has been tough, try living in Utqiagvik, Alaska. The area formerly known as Barrow just saw their last glimpse of daylight for the next two months Sunday.

At 12:40 p.m. AKST, the sun rose only to set at 1:44 p.m. AKST.

Compare that to Roanoke, where we saw roughly 10 hours of daylight Sunday.

Thanks to being much lower in latitude, the least amount of daylight we'll see in a day is 9 hours and 35 minutes. That happens on December 20, December 22, and Christmas Eve.

After Sunday's 64-minute showing, Barrow won't see daylight again until January 22, 2019. At that point, we'll have 10 hours and 3 minutes of daylight here in the Star City.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.