FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - Strong storms Tuesday afternoon caused widespread debris in Burt Chimney.

The strong winds tore one family roof off its porch and about 100 feet into the backyard. There was also downed trees across the area.

According to Appalachian Power, about 100 customers are currently without power in the Franklin County area. The estimated restoration time is 2 a.m. Wednesday.

