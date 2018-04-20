Frosty start Friday; Sunshine dominates in the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - Behind the cold front from Thursday, seasonable air and dry weather move in just in time for several events around the region. While it will still be breezy Friday, the wind will be much lighter through the afternoon. With the help of sunshine today, highs climb back to the low-60s. Slightly warmer air pushes in for the weekend.

After a chilly start Saturday, temperatures rebound back to the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies. We'll stay in the mid-60s or Sunday before a weak disturbance brings cooler air and shower chances back to start next work week.

