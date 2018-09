Eric Kumah #83 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates with teammates after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 3, 2018 in…

BLACKSBURG, Va. - East Carolina University announced Tuesday that it will not travel to Blacksburg for Saturday's football game against Virginia Tech.

In a news release, the university cited the danger associated with the coming storm as the reason for not allowing the football team to travel.

ECU hopes the game can be rescheduled at a later date this season.

