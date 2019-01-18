Pleasant Friday, Ice becoming a concern before changing to rain Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - After a few lingering flakes and sprinkles Friday morning, a few breaks of sun will appear for the afternoon. Highs Friday will climb back to around 50.

WEEKEND:

Before we transition into a cold rain later Saturday, freezing rain will develop in the morning and into the afternoon. It will be light and very scattered to start, picking up in coverage by the afternoon.

Most of this will occur in the Highlands and higher elevations of the Mountain Empire, but areas along and north of 460, Roanoke to Lynchburg and points north should be on the lookout for a glaze of ice.

This will transition into a cold rain everywhere late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Winds will crank up Saturday to at times gusting more than 40mph.

This is as an Arctic cold front plows through the region taking temperatures near 50 degrees Sunday morning to the single digits and teens Monday morning. Wind chills will be hovering around zero degrees for most of Monday morning.

