Record-breaking heat once again expected Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - Record-shattering heat is expected for the second straight day in southwest and central Virginia. A large, strong area of high pressure sits over the eastern U.S., subjecting us to highs in the 90s Thursday afternoon.

We'll be in the low 90s in the NRV, middle 90s in the Roanoke Valley and mid-to-upper 90s in Lynchburg and Southside.

Make sure that you hydrate early and often, if you have to be outside for a long period of time.

A cold front passes through, leading to a cool-down Friday. Even still, we'll be around 80-85° east of the Parkway and 75-80° west of the Parkway. We can, however, take the humidity out of the equation.

The more emphatic cool-down comes Saturday, when high pressure to our northeast ushers in some fall air. Temperatures and humidity levels rise a little bit ahead of our second cold front of the week.

Cold front #2 moves through late Monday into Tuesday, giving us the chance for showers. Unfortunately, it won't be enough to take out the drought.

After it passes, we're cooler through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the 60s, and lows at night will be in the 40s.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.