Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lynchburg down to Danville

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning that affects more than 450,000 people until 5:30 p.m.

The warning covers Lynchburg, Danville, Campbell County, Pittsylvania County, western Halifax County, eastern Henry County, central Bedford County, southcentral Amherst County and southeastern Franklin County.

It also covers Rockingham County and Caswell County in North Carolina.

At 4:26 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Moneta to near Smith Mountain Lake State Park to Callands to near Monroeton, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Those in the highlighted regions should expect damage to roofs, siding and trees, according to NWS.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lynchburg VA, Danville VA, Eden NC until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/uXDcAhOAx6 — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) August 3, 2018

