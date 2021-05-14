World stocks mixed after Wall Street rebound led by Big Tech

An employee of a bank walks by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 14, 2021. Asian shares rose Friday after Wall Street put the brakes on a three-day losing streak with a broad stock market rally powered by Big Tech companies and banks. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

BANGKOK – World shares were mostly higher on Friday after a broad rally led by tech and financial companies snapped a three-day losing streak on Wall Street.

Germany's DAX gained 0.3% to 15,241.57 while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.4% to 6,315.27. Britain's FTSE 100 picked up 0.6% to 7,005.56. The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.5% while that for the Dow industrials added 0.3%.

Markets rallied late in the week as prices of key commodities such as copper, zinc and aluminum slipped, alleviating concerns over inflation that had triggered sell-offs.

Shares in big semiconductor manufacturers were among the biggest gainers.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 2.3% to 28,084.47 and the Kospi in Seoul picked up 1% to 3,153.32, lifted by gains for Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which gained 2.3% and 1.3% after announcing plans to expand their investments in chip production and development.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng advanced 1.1% to 28,027.57. The Shanghai Composite index gained 1.8% to 3,490.38, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.5% higher at 7,014.20.

Shares fell 2.5% in Singapore, which has discovered fresh outbreaks of coronavirus, potentially jeopardizing plans to establish a travel “bubble" with Hong Kong.

Bitcoin added 3.6% to $50,105.00. Its price plunged 10% earlier this week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reversed his earlier position on the digital currency and said the electric car maker would no longer accept it as payment.

