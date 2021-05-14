World stocks mixed after Wall Street rebound led by Big Tech

BANGKOK – World shares were mostly higher on Friday after a broad rally led by tech and financial companies snapped a three-day losing streak on Wall Street.
Germany's DAX gained 0.3% to 15,241.57 while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.4% to 6,315.27. Britain's FTSE 100 picked up 0.6% to 7,005.56. The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.5% while that for the Dow industrials added 0.3%.
Markets rallied late in the week as prices of key commodities such as copper, zinc and aluminum slipped, alleviating concerns over inflation that had triggered sell-offs.
Shares in big semiconductor manufacturers were among the biggest gainers.
Japan's Nikkei 225 added 2.3% to 28,084.47 and the Kospi in Seoul picked up 1% to 3,153.32, lifted by gains for Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which gained 2.3% and 1.3% after announcing plans to expand their investments in chip production and development.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng advanced 1.1% to 28,027.57. The Shanghai Composite index gained 1.8% to 3,490.38, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.5% higher at 7,014.20.
Shares fell 2.5% in Singapore, which has discovered fresh outbreaks of coronavirus, potentially jeopardizing plans to establish a travel “bubble" with Hong Kong.
Bitcoin added 3.6% to $50,105.00. Its price plunged 10% earlier this week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reversed his earlier position on the digital currency and said the electric car maker would no longer accept it as payment.