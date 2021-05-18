Kerry says US examining carbon border tax, sees risks

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and the US' Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, pose prior to a meeting at the Foreign Office in Berlin on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)

BERLIN – U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Tuesday that Washington is looking into the possibility of introducing a fee on imports from countries that don't tax heavy polluters, but he cautioned that such a move could carry risks “downstream.”

Kerry said President Joe Biden had instructed U.S. officials to examine “what are the consequences, how do you do the pricing, what is the impact.”

“But he wants to make sure we’ve thoroughly vetted it and thought about it as a matter of policy, particularly because our friends are doing so,” Kerry said.

The European Union has indicated it will put forward plans next month for a ‘carbon border adjustment mechanism’ aimed at pushing its trading partners into doing more to cut carbon emissions if they want to sell their goods in the world's largest single market.

Although still vague, the EU's proposal has drawn significant concern, particularly from major emerging economies such as China, Brazil, India and South Africa.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin before talks with his EU counterpart, European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, Kerry said Washington and Brussels had agreed to consult each other on the issue as they also push for greater international efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions before this year's U.N. climate summit in November.

“We want to make sure that it’s not going to have a counter impact, a negative impact on this process,” Kerry said.

“Nobody wants their businesses disadvantaged" by introducing carbon taxes that businesses elsewhere don't pay, he said.

