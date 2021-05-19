US sanctions Albania ex-leader Sali Berisha over corruption

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2013 file photo, Prime Minister Sali Berisha of the Democratic Party concedes defeat in front of his supporters at the party headquarters in Tirana. The United States has sanctioned former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha, barring him from entering the country after being accused of involvement in significant corruption. Berisha, 76, who was also president in the 1990s, is now a lawmaker in the opposition Democratic Party. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that Berisha was involved in corrupt acts,such as misappropriation of public funds and interfering with public processes. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina, File)

TIRANA – The United States on Wednesday sanctioned former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha, barring him from entering the country after being accused of involvement in “significant corruption.”

Berisha, 76, who was also president in the 1990s, is now a lawmaker in the opposition Democratic Party.

He “was involved in corrupt acts, such as misappropriation of public funds and interfering with public processes," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Berisha was also accused of “using his power for his own benefit and to enrich his political allies and his family members at the expense of the Albanian public’s confidence in their government institutions and public officials,” Blinken said.

The statement added that Berisha’s “own rhetoric demonstrates he is willing to protect himself, his family members, and his political allies at the expense of independent investigations, anticorruption efforts, and accountability measures.”

The U.S. also is barring entry to Berisha's wife and two children. There was no immediate reaction from Berisha or the Democratic Party.

Berisha became the first leader of the main opposition center-right Democratic Party, which was created in December 1990 after a student protest ousted the former communist regime.

Berisha was Albania’s first post-communist president from 1992 until 1997 when a pyramid scheme in which many Albanians lost their life savings took the country to the brink of anarchy.