Nonprofit EmbraceRace helps parents explain race to children

Andrew Grant-Thomas reads to his daughter, Lena Grant-Giraud, on the back porch at their home in Amherst, Mass., on Monday, May 24, 2021. Grant-Thomas and his wife, Melissa Giraud, started the nonprofit EmbraceRace in 2016 when they found few resources to help them talk with their young daughters about race. The nonprofits approach, Grant-Thomas says, can be summed up in a simple mantra: Start young, and keep going. (M. Scott Brauer/Chronicle of Philanthropy via AP)

News about the police killing of George Floyd was everywhere. Officials at the Berkeley, Calif., school, where Perfecta Oxholm’s son attended kindergarten last year, decided not to talk directly about the death with the students. That didn’t stop the children from asking questions.

Over the next year, an anti-racism group started by Oxholm delved into ways parents could answer those questions and discuss race with their children. The mother of two also turned to EmbraceRace. The Amherst, Mass., nonprofit was founded in 2016 by a couple who believe it is never too early to start conversations with children of all races about racism.

Andrew Grant-Thomas, who is Black, and Melissa Giraud, who is multiracial, started the nonprofit when they found few resources to help them talk with their young daughters about race.

The nonprofit’s approach, Grant-Thomas says, can be summed up in a simple mantra: “Start young, and keep going.”

Ad

That approach invited a gush of money from corporations and other funding groups that wanted to curb racism in the wake of Floyd’s murder. With about $3 million in new grants last year, the nonprofit’s revenues grew nearly 10-fold.

Now the founders hope the money that flowed in wasn’t a one-time occurrence. Grant-Thomas says they would like to take time and be deliberate about using the money to design programs that will have the greatest impact. He knows there is no guarantee that the surge of interest among donors will last.

“There’s this pressure to move quickly through that window of opportunity,” he says. “But some of the things we want to do actually require more thought and time.”

An initial grant of $50,000 from the Gap generated social-media attention. That helped draw larger grants from the Rite Aid Foundation, which gave $1 million, the LEGO Group, which declined to say how much it gave, and dozens of other corporate philanthropies.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad