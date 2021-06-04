EXPLAINER: Curbing tax avoidance by multinational companies

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 7, 2017, The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) headquarters in Paris, France. The Biden administration is pushing for agreement on a global minimum tax. The proposal from President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls for at least a 15 percent rate to deter companies from using legal and accounting techniques to shift profits to low-tax countries. The proposal has given new energy to international talks being held in Paris and raised hopes of a deal by July. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

FRANKFURT – How can governments keep multinational companies from avoiding taxes by shifting their profits to low-tax countries?

For nearly a decade, nations have grappled with that question, seeking to deter companies from legally avoiding tax by resorting to so-called tax havens — typically small countries that entice companies with low or zero taxes, even though the firms do little actual business there.

International discussions over the issue gathered momentum after U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% and possibly higher. The proposal has found support among other major economies such as France and Germany and has raised the prospect that a new approach to international taxation might be reached this year.

That, at least, is the goal set by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris, which is overseeing talks among more than 140 countries.

A possible endorsement of the minimum tax idea at the Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting Friday and Saturday in London could add to momentum toward a deal.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has asserted that that a global minimum would end a destructive “race to the bottom” in international taxation. According to the London-based Tax Justice Network advocacy group, governments lose $245 billion annually to tax havens. If that money were instead available to governments, they could use it for, among other things, managing their heavy costs for pandemic relief.

Here are some key questions:

___

