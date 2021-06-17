Scotch whisky makers welcome suspension of costly US tariffs

FILE- This Friday, Nov. 13, 2009, file photo, shows Scotch bottles in Cologne, Germany. Scotch whisky makers are breathing a sigh of relief after the United States agreed to suspend tariffs on one of Scotlands main exports. U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on single malt Scotch whisky in 2019 as part of a trade dispute between the U.S. and EU countries over aerospace subsidies. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)

LONDON – Scotch single malt whisky makers breathed a sigh of relief Thursday after the United States agreed to suspend tariffs on one of Scotland's main exports following the resolution of a long-standing trade row between the U.S. and the EU over subsidies to aircraft companies Boeing and Airbus.

President Donald Trump imposed the 25% tariffs in October 2019 as part of the trade dispute over aerospace subsidies. While the U.K. no longer is an EU member, it belonged to the bloc when the tariffs were introduced.

Earlier this week, the U.S. and the EU reached an agreement to end their dispute, paving the way for a 5-year suspension of tariffs both sides had put on an array of products, including olive oil and cheese, as well as whisky.

The Scotch Whisky Association estimated that the tariffs contributed to a 30% fall in total exports to the U.S., equivalent to around 600 million pounds ($850 million) in the 18 months to March 2021.

Ad

“This deal removes the threat of tariffs being re-imposed on Scotch whisky next month and enables distillers to focus on recovering exports to our largest and most valuable export market," Karen Betts, the association’s chief executive, said.

A thaw in U.S.-EU relations had been widely expected following the election of President Joe Biden, who made clear his intention to improve ties. In March, both sides agreed to temporarily halt the tariffs linked to the Airbus-Boeing dispute in a bid to negotiate a solution.

Following the U.S.-EU aerospace agreement, British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and the U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai agreed to halt retaliatory tariffs for five years.

“Today’s deal draws a line under an incredibly damaging issue and means we can focus on taking our trading relationship with the U.S. to the next level, including working more closely to challenge unfair practices by nations like China and using the power of free trade to build back better from the pandemic," Truss said.

Ad

Ad